China approves publishing licenses for 15 imported online games
(Xinhua) 09:37, August 03, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) on Friday updated its list of imported online games that have been granted publishing licenses, adding 15 entries.
The newly licensed games include "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," "Bibots" and "Gordian Quest," according to a statement issued on the NPPA's official website.
As of Friday, the NPPA has granted licenses to a total of 75 imported online games this year.
