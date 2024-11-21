3 injured, 1 trapped in south China house collapse

Xinhua) 20:12, November 21, 2024

NANNING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Three people were injured and another one was trapped in a house that collapsed on Thursday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The collapse occurred at around 3 p.m. on Thursday in Da'an Town of Pingnan County, the county government said.

Rescue work is underway.

