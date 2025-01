We Are China

In pics: Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025 in Paris

Xinhua) 15:00, January 28, 2025

A model presents a creation by Schiaparelli during the Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025 in Paris, France, Jan. 27, 2025. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)

A model presents a creation by Christian Dior during the Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2025 in Paris, France, Jan. 27, 2025. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)

