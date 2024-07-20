IOC President Bach visits Sorbonne University in Paris

Xinhua) 13:08, July 20, 2024

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach visits the Grand Amphitheatre at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, July 19, 2024. (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Pool via Xinhua)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC Vice President John Coats, IOC President Thomas Bach, IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng, IOC Executive Board member Kristy Coventry (front, L to R) and IOC Executive Board members Nenad Lalovic, Emma Terho, Kristin Kloster and Gerardo Werthein (rear, L to R) pose with a photograph of the first International Olympic Committee members at the hall where the IOC was created, at Sorbonne University in Paris, France, July 19, 2024. (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Pool via Xinhua)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach points at a photograph of the first International Olympic Committee members during his visit at the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, July 19, 2024. (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Pool via Xinhua)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) and IOC Vice President Ser Miang Ng visit the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, July 19, 2024. (Bertrand Guay/AFP/Pool via Xinhua)

