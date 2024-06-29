In pics: Paris 2024 official store
An Eiffel Tower-shaped souvenir is seen in the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photographers take pictures of the outfit of team France in the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Customers purchase goods at the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Customers purchase products of the Olympic Phryges mascots in the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the Olympic badges in the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the exterior view of the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows the inner view of the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on June 28, 2024 shows the exterior view of the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Customers line up outside the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
