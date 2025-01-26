Myanmar's leader expresses gratitude to China for support in it's peaceful, stable development

Xinhua) 15:41, January 26, 2025

YANGON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing has thanked China for its firm support for his country's peaceful and stable development.

Myanmar's leader made the remarks when attending a Chinese New Year celebration held here on Saturday at the Thuwunna Stadium, with the presence of representatives of the two countries, including Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia.

Min Aung Hlaing, at the event, extended greetings to the Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese based in Myanmar and praised China for benefiting countries around the world, including Myanmar, through the Belt and Road Initiative while achieving modernization.

He stressed that China is Myanmar's eternal friend.

Myanmar attaches great importance to its relations with China and will accelerate the promotion of Myanmar-China cooperation projects to promote the construction of a community with a shared future, he said.

Ma Jia, the Chinese ambassador, said that the Myanmar government's designation of the Spring Festival as a public holiday demonstrates its emphasis on fraternal friendship and its recognition of the contributions of Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar. The bilateral ties will bear more fruit, and the construction of a community with a shared future will make new progress, providing more development opportunities for the people of the two countries, she said.

During the celebration, guests experienced Chinese traditional culture and food, and watched Chinese and Myanmar songs and dances, martial arts, musical instrument performances and other programs.

