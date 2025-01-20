Chinese ambassador to Myanmar presents Spring Festival packages to overseas Chinese

Xinhua, January 20, 2025

YANGON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia presented Chinese New Year (Spring Festival) packages to representatives of major overseas Chinese groups and Chinese schools in Yangon on Friday, sending blessings from their ancestral country.

Ma highly praised the active role played by overseas Chinese in Myanmar in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Myanmar, and encouraged everyone to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations as an opportunity to contribute to building a community with a shared future for the two countries.

Representatives of overseas Chinese said that they were extremely excited and encouraged to receive the packages full of care and warmth from their ancestral country, and will continue to leverage their strengths to contribute to promoting friendship between the people of China and Myanmar and deepening the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese New Year packages contain gifts such as Spring Festival couplets and Chinese knots, which are full of Spring Festival cultural elements.

