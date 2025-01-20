Spring Festival celebrations kick off in Tangshan, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:04, January 20, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the festive decorations at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo shows the festive decorations at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Actors stage a traditional opera play at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This photo shows a molten iron fireworks show at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo shows a molten iron fireworks show at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo shows the festive decorations at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An actress performs at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tourists visit a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Actors perform at a cultural tourism area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Spring Festival celebrations kicked off recently here with a series of activities including molten iron fireworks, lantern parade and other showcases of intangible cultural heritages and folk culture, and will last until February 27. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)