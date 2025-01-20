Lanterns, light installations arranged across China for upcoming Spring Festival

People take selfies before light installations in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Customers buy lanterns at a market in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 19, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

People take photos before light installations in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Liu Huanyu/Xinhua)

Jingshan Park is decorated with lanterns in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Li Menglan/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people visiting a night market in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Beihai Park is decorated with lanterns in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Li Menglan/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people visiting a night market in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows people taking photos of light installations in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Lanterns and light installations have been arranged across China for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

