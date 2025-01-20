Int'l students act as train station volunteers during Spring Festival travel season in Lanzhou

Xinhua) 08:55, January 20, 2025

Student volunteer Kalbe Brai Madoue from Chad helps a passenger at the waiting hall of the Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

During this year's Spring Festival travel rush, busy staff members at Lanzhou West Railway Station are joined by a group of foreign students, who help passengers carry luggage, assist with security checks, and provide inquiry services.

This team of foreign student volunteers consists of 10 members from countries such as Kenya, Chad, Laos, Afghanistan and Madagascar, who are studying at Lanzhou University.

The volunteers, invited by the railway department, have been given the opportunity to feel the unique vibe of China's Spring Festival travel season.

"As the Spring Festival is around the corner, being a volunteer for the travel season and helping passengers return home for family reunions is a joyful experience to be proud of," said Kalbe Brai Madoue, a student from Chad.

Student volunteer Ali Reza Rezaie (C) from Afghanistan writes Spring Festival couplets with calligraphy lovers at Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Student volunteer Kalbe Brai Madoue (R) from Chad presents Spring Festival couplets to a child at Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Student volunteer Sylvia Ngaira (R) from Kenya presents Spring Festival couplets to passengers at Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Student volunteer Sylvia Ngaira (front, L) from Kenya helps passengers carry luggage at the Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Foreign student volunteers pose for photos with railway workers and passengers at Lanzhou West Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

