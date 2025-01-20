Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala held in Berlin, Germany
A guest takes photos during the 2025 Year of the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception at Berlin's Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
BERLIN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Year of the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception was held here on Friday with the presence of more than 350 guests from both China and Germany.
An acrobat performs during the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception at the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
Artists perform opera and dance during the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception at the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
A Sichuan Opera artist performs face changing stunt during the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception at the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
An artist plays bamboo flute during the Snake "Happy Spring Festival" New Year Celebration Gala and Spring Festival Reception at the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)
