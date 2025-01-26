Young Chinese embrace side hustles to unlock opportunities

15:02, January 26, 2025 By Huang Yuzhang, Fu Shuangqi ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- "Life is not a track, but an open field" is a viral motto on Chinese social media. It encapsulates an emerging lifestyle choice among younger generations: They are willing to embrace all possibilities instead of being confined by one career commitment.

Meng Qiaofeng, a student at North China Electric Power University, runs a flower shop inside her dorm room with her roommates' consent.

From market research to promotional activities, Meng has seized the opportunity to run a business from scratch and built a reputation among her schoolmates without concerns about site selection and high rents.

"Starting a business in the dorm room has low costs," she said. "Even if it fails, it's not a big deal."

A report released by the 36Kr media platform found that 44.7 percent of surveyed young people have engaged in side hustles, and more than half are interested in pursuing one.

The vibrant digital economy empowers them. The same survey showed that many favor low-cost, low-risk opportunities, particularly online ventures, which now dominate the landscape of side jobs.

Wang Siyu, a 26-year-old white-collar, is also a content provider on the lifestyle-sharing platform rednote, also known as Xiaohongshu. As a master's degree holder in English literature, she shares her experience in learning English, garnering over 20,000 followers to date.

Wang believes that digital technology has reduced the cost of starting a side gig and brought more financial stability for young people. "It's better to put your eggs in different baskets," she said while mentioning the well-known proverb in an interview with Xinhua.

Xianyu, one of China's largest second-hand goods trading platforms, is becoming an online hub for young people exploring moonlight careers. According to a report Xianyu published in December 2024, more than 9 million young people posted their side hustles on the platform in 2024, and 40.8 percent were born after 2000.

The Xianyu report showed how side hustles are evolving beyond traditional opportunities and tapping into niche markets and unique consumer needs. For example, pet caregiving is becoming popular, with services ranging from pet walking to grooming and even matchmaking for pets.

Creative and specialized services are also gaining traction. Some young people offer professional skills like graphic design and software development. In contrast, others provide more unconventional services, such as writing memoirs for the elderly, naming newborns, or offering advice on blind dates.

Moonlighting brings economic gains. The Xianyu report showed that one part-timer on the platform earned an average of 3,660 yuan (about 510 U.S. dollars) through side jobs in 2024.

While financial stability is a motivation, many young people find deeper satisfaction in their side hustles. Meng, who also explored other ventures like selling fruit and package pick-up services, said the most important thing she has gained is not money but an entrepreneurial mindset.

"When I encounter inconvenience in my life, I will think ahead and find the business opportunity behind it," said Meng, adding that she has found her passion in marketing through these side jobs.

For Wang, the joy lies in the sense of accomplishment and the ability to help others through her content. "It's fulfilling to know my posts resonate with others and bring value to their lives," she said.

According to experts, side hustles are not just about earning money but also fostering independence, resilience, and innovation. "Today's young people are sending a positive signal with their efforts to pursue their aspirations," said Zhuang Jiachi, an associate professor of sociology at the Central University of Finance and Economics.

