Busy young professionals turn to sport to boost social circles

China Daily) 08:39, December 03, 2024

Fitness enthusiasts attend a Body Combat group exercise class at Locker Space gym in Beijing late last month. (DU LIANYI/CHINA DAILY)

Sports socializing is emerging as a popular trend in China, allowing busy professionals to connect on a personal level while embracing a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Among these sports, cycling is growing as a popular choice.

In August 2022, Zha Xianyao, a real estate professional from Shanghai, founded the b15c cycling club as enthusiasm for outdoor activities was rekindled following the pandemic.

Rooted in the motto of "chill, cycling, coffee", the club has rapidly grown into a vibrant community.

Zha's passion for cycling started in June 2022 when he purchased his first road bike and took an unforgettable night ride through Shanghai's Lujiazui financial area with another cyclist.

Inspired by the growing appeal of urban night rides and a sense of belonging to a group, b15cCLUB was born. The club started out with 20 to 30 riders exploring Shanghai's streets.

Since then, it has evolved into a network of over 1,000 members aged 25 to 40 in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Xiamen, Fujian province, and even extending to Sydney, Australia.

Whether it's midweek photo-ride sessions or themed group rides at Halloween and Christmas, the club has created a haven for cyclists to bond over shared experiences.

Wednesday Photo Cycling has become its signature event. Starting at 5:30 am, Zha leads a two-hour cycling session during which participants exercise together, snap scenic photos, and forge friendships.

The club activities extend beyond cycling to include collaborative efforts such as designing club jerseys.

"It's this balance of fitness and fun that keeps everyone engaged as we aim to blend fitness with meaningful interactions," Zha said.

According to lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu's 2023 Outdoor Lifestyle Trend Report, cycling-related content saw remarkable growth between January and October 2023. The number of posts about such content increased by nearly 400 percent to exceed 1.8 million during that period. The topic of cycling garnered nearly 1.3 billion views on the platform.

Zha regularly consults with more experienced riders about cycling techniques, such as proper pedaling form and aerodynamic positioning on the bike. Through these discussions, he has developed into an experienced cyclist who now mentors newcomers.

"Cycling has opened up a new social circle for me, introducing people I might never have met otherwise. It isn't just exercise — it's a journey where teamwork and camaraderie make every mile worthwhile," Zha said.

The club's activities also include night rides to the airport and exploring distant trails.

"We're not focused on competition or profit. It's about creating a space where people can connect, whether through cycling or other sports. The club is a free platform where everyone can find their own rhythm," said Zha.

Zha Xianyao, founder of b15cCLUB, rests on his road bike. (CHINA DAILY)

United in yoga

This emphasis on community building through sports resonates across different fitness activities throughout China.

In Tianjin, Ding Dong, a 40-year-old finance professional, has discovered that yoga can be as much about social connections as it is about exercise.

For years, Ding had done her yoga exercises at home while juggling work commitments and parenting responsibilities. But in late 2020, she found herself drawn to power yoga, a new concept that promised to challenge her preconceptions about the practice.

Modern yoga studios in Tianjin, taking their cues from pioneering ones in Beijing, transformed from simple workout spaces into sophisticated social hubs.

These venues create multiple spaces for interaction, from public lounge areas to specialized online chat groups for different yoga styles and instructor-led communities.

For busy professionals like Ding, who maintains a rigorous schedule of seven weekly workouts along with two to three social sessions, this approach offers a practical solution.

"The social dynamics in these spaces are fundamentally different from traditional gatherings. You might chat for just five or 10 minutes before or after class, discussing daily life or shared interests," she said.

"It's brief but meaningful, and there's no pressure to maintain a conversation. If you run out of things to say, you can transition to your workout or get a drink of water."

Ding said making it through a tough workout session gives her yoga group a strong sense of unity.

"When you struggle through a challenging class together, you develop a unique bond — a camaraderie born from shared experience as we're all in it together, being pushed to our limits by the instructor. This creates a kind of warrior-like companionship," she said.

Ding Dong, a finance professional, participates in a yoga group. (CHINA DAILY)

Lifelong partnership

The meaningful links made through sports can lead to lifelong partnerships. A CrossFit gym in Tianjin recently celebrated the marriage of two members who met while training.

"They were both introverted individuals who might never have connected in a traditional social setting. But the supportive atmosphere of the gym, where members often share breakfast after morning workouts, helped act as a catalyst for their relationship," Ding said.

She believes regular attendance and deeper engagement in the yoga community are prerequisites for meaningful relationships to develop. "It's through special events, like outdoor activities or themed gatherings, that deeper bonds form," said Ding.

These organized activities, whether at scenic locations or themed venues, provide opportunities for carpooling, sharing meals, and deeper interactions that build lasting bonds.

"Sports-social activities represent a new way of connecting for busy urban professionals, while they can't replace traditional friendships, they offer a practical solution for modern lives," Ding said.

As this trend continues to grow, particularly among younger people seeking alternatives to traditional social gatherings, some participants are reassessing their priorities. After four years, Ding now focuses more on the physical benefits of her yoga classes while remaining open to social connections that develop naturally.

"At my age, I find myself less drawn to the superficiality of belonging to a group and more interested in cultivating deeper, more refined emotional connections. However, such friendships are rare, and while I enjoy the potential for connection through sports, I prefer to focus on the sport itself until the right opportunity arises," she said.

Qin Yun, co-founder of Banks Tennis, relaxes on a net post. (CHINA DAILY)

Who's for pickleball?

A study of engagement in urban sports jointly released by sportswear brand Skechers, the newspaper Southern Weekly, and a research center under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in August, showed the expanding diversity of fitness activities in China.

Urban residents now participate in 3.4 different sports on average, dedicating approximately 50 minutes to each session.

The sports range from traditional ones like soccer and basketball to emerging sports such as pickleball and ultimate frisbee. Light activities including hiking and camping are also gaining in popularity among city dwellers, the report said.

More than 70 percent of urban residents participate in three or more sports regularly, with millennials and Generation Z leading the trend, it said.

As new recreational sports emerge, few are taken up globally. Pickleball, however, is an exception mainly due to the ease of social connections formed between players.

"The success of pickleball in China stems from its unique position in the sports landscape," said Zhang Xiangxiang, owner of Ou Pickleball Club in Wenzhou, Zhejiang.

"Unlike traditional racket sports, pickleball encourages social interaction, particularly through doubles play."

The sport bridges the age gap, he said, and his club regularly has players aged 8 to 65 sharing the same court.

Since opening in June, Zhang has seen pickleball attracting sporting novices. Many young professionals who have never been involved in athletic pursuits before have discovered a passion for pickleball, he said.

The social aspects of the sport stand out. Zhang said the club hosts monthly members' tournaments, professional player visits, and themed events such as Halloween nights.

"In Wenzhou, a second-tier city with strong consumer spending power, we've successfully replicated and even enhanced the premium experience of first-tier city clubs," he said.

A contestant competes at a frisbee event in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in August. (CHINA DAILY)

Eyes on the ball

Nearly three-quarters of people aged under 35 are open to making friends through sports activities, according to a report on sports socializing consumption released by JD's Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute in March.

The study found that 73.7 percent of young respondents welcomed sports as a social avenue, with this figure jumping to 86.2 percent among extroverted personalities. Notably, even 60.8 percent of self-described introverts expressed interest in sports-based socializing.

Beyond social connections, the report found that participants value sports for multiple benefits. A total of 83.4 percent cited improved physical health, while 72.4 percent appreciated the opportunity to expand their social circle. In addition, 70.4 percent said that sports activities helped them develop a more positive and proactive outlook on life.

While socializing through sports has become a powerful way to bring people together, not all clubs find this focus sustainable. Banks Tennis in Shanghai believes that genuine passion for the game is what draws people in and keeps them coming back.

In the bustling heart of Shanghai's Lujiazui area, the outdoor tennis hub — co-founded by 31-year-old coach Qin Yun in March — prioritizes expert professional coaching and members' privacy demands.

Banks Tennis started out by hosting lively social events, from brand partnerships with tennis-themed activities to festive holiday tournaments. These gatherings drew a wide range of participants and created a party atmosphere.

Zhang Xiangxiang, owner of Ou Pickleball Club in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, plays pickleball. (CHINA DAILY)

"It was thrilling to see so many new faces and feel the energy of people connecting through tennis. Many of these guests later became loyal students," Qin said.

However, the hosting of social sports events meant it was harder for the club to maintain its commitment to professional tennis training.

"The events were a success in many ways, but as we expanded, we noticed that prioritizing socializing wasn't aligning with our core mission. Our most loyal members are those who value privacy and a focus on skills development," Qin said.

Now, Banks Tennis tries to balance the social aspects of the sport with providing quality training and events. From specialized training workshops to discreet members-only gatherings, the club offers opportunities for players to network and bond — but always with an emphasis on the sport.

"We've learned that sports socializing doesn't have to mean losing sight of expertise as it's about creating meaningful interactions while staying true to what makes us unique," Qin said.

Lyu Jidong, professor of the Physical Education Department at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said sports activities have always played a key role in bringing people closer together and lifting their spirits, especially in today's fast-paced world where individuals are seeking new ways to connect socially.

"Under the banner of sports, we are adding more layers to social interaction and bringing more joy to people's lives. I believe this will become a more prominent part of everyday life in the future," Lyu said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)