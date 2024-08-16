Young entrepreneur brings new life to once-dormant land

August 16, 2024

In Susong county of Anqing, East China's Anhui Province, young entrepreneur Lin Xia, transformed unused land into vibrant flower fields, using the fragrance of flowers to bring new life to the once-dormant land.

(Produced by Zhang Ziyan, Dong Wanshun, and Gong Xiaoyu)

