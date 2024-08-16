Home>>
Young entrepreneur brings new life to once-dormant land
(People's Daily App) 15:30, August 16, 2024
In Susong county of Anqing, East China's Anhui Province, young entrepreneur Lin Xia, transformed unused land into vibrant flower fields, using the fragrance of flowers to bring new life to the once-dormant land.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
