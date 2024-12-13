China's Gen Z embraces badge collecting; ‘Worthwhile spending for emotional value’

December 13, 2024 By Zhang Wanshi ( Global Times

A badge the size of a palm may seem like a useless piece of metal to outsiders, but Generation Z is willing to spend hundreds of yuan to buy it, for what they call an emotional value.

China's generation Z has increasingly turned to spending their disposable income on collecting metal badges adorned with their beloved characters from anime, video games, and idols. The new trend has ignited discussions on social media platforms. A Chinese youngster told the Global Times on Thursday that the metal badges are worthwhile because of the emotional value they hold for her.

Liu Pei (alias), a university student, told the Global Times that she enjoys buying badges featuring her favorite anime characters, and spending money on these items is worthwhile, as they provide fun and satisfaction, making it a rational expense for her.

She noted that this trend is common among her friends. In the past, she was obsessed with collecting all the merchandise related to her favorite anime, but now she finds fulfillment in acquiring just one or two items. However, she acknowledged that this spending is ultimately about "purchasing happiness and emotional value."

Not limited to badges, peripheral products derived from anime, games, and idols, including posters, acrylic stands, and figurines, have also gained significant popularity among many young people in China. Currently, badges are highly popular in the second-hand market, according to The Beijing News. These small metal badges are available for as little as a few dozen yuan, while the more popular ones can easily sell for hundreds or even thousands of yuan.

Additionally, trading cards is also one of the most popular choices among young people. In particular, My Little Pony trading cards have seen a significant rise in popularity among elementary school students in China. This trend is largely due to the wide variety of cards offered and the blind-box sales method.

Fridge magnets, particularly those developed and inspired by original museum artifacts, have also become a favorite among young people. On Chinese social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, a growing number of young enthusiasts of traditional Chinese culture are creating their own "fridge magnet museums" on magnetic boards, displaying their collections in creative and innovative ways.

The trend surrounding fridge magnets has also contributed to the promotion of Chinese traditional culture. At the National Museum of China, visitors lined up to see the actual renowned empress's phoenix coronet, inspired by the allure of a fridge magnet.

Another young collector Li Ran, who likes to collect trading cards and fridge stickers, told the Global Times that young people collect these items as a matter of their personal choice, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the process.

