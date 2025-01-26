Home>>
China pleased to see all parties playing constructive role in resolving Ukraine crisis: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:22, January 26, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is pleased to see all parties play a constructive role in building up conditions for de-escalating the situation and the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday.
The spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statement that he hopes China will help end the conflict in Ukraine.
"It is China's longstanding belief that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis," Mao said, adding that China will continue to promote peace talks and stay in touch with all parties.
