China's position on Ukraine crisis is consistent, Xi says

Xinhua) 22:54, November 19, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent, and China hopes that the conflict will be eased, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Neither spillover of the crisis nor escalation of the conflict is what China wants to see; instead, China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way for the ceasefire and end of the conflict, Xi said when meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

