Chinese special representative to conduct 4th round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:30, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, will visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia from July 28 to carry out the fourth round of shuttle diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the announcement in response to a relevant query during a daily press briefing.

The Chinese side will further exchange views with important members of the Global South on the current situation and the process of peace talks, explore ways to cool down the situation and accumulate conditions for the resumption of peace talks, Mao said.

