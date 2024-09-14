Chinese envoy urges U.S. to desist from creating division, antagonism on Ukraine crisis

September 14, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday urged the United States to desist from undermining international solidarity, creating division and antagonism, and provoking bloc confrontations on the Ukraine crisis.

"In the ongoing Ukraine crisis, there has been a steady influx of large quantities of weapons and ammunition into the battlefield," which will only lead to escalated situation and the loss of more civilian lives, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said at the UN Security Council briefing on arms supply to Ukraine.

"It will have an extensive negative impact on international and regional peace and security," he warned.

Noting that China is deeply concerned about the recent spiraling of the intensity of the war, the ambassador said the pressing priority of the moment is to respect "the principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of the fighting, and no provocation by any party," with a view to swiftly deescalate the situation.

He called on the parties to the conflict to demonstrate their political will, meet each other halfway, put an early end to the hostilities, and relaunch peace talks. He also called on the international community to pave the way to this end by providing tangible assistance and facilitation, and urged all parties concerned to put peace and humanity first and re-channel their resources and energy to ending hostilities through diplomacy.

In response to remarks by the U.S. representative that "spread a false narrative in his earlier statement, distorting and vilifying China's position on the Ukraine issue once again," Geng emphasized that "China did not create the Ukraine crisis, much less are we a party to the conflict."

"China has not supplied weapons to either party, and we have consistent and rigorous controls over dual-use items. We maintain normal trade and economic cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia and Ukraine," he added.

Underscoring that China's position on the Ukraine issue "is objective and impartial," the ambassador said that for over two years, China has been working hard to promote peace and encourage and facilitate peace talks.

He elaborated the efforts made by China and other countries on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including the six-point consensus jointly issued by China and Brazil in May this year. "This fully demonstrates that diplomatic negotiations and a political settlement meet the common expectations of the majority of countries and represent the will of the international community."

"We hope that the United States will not continue to turn a deaf ear to these calls for peace, that it will desist from discrediting and obstructing the diplomatic efforts of China and other countries concerned, undermining international solidarity, creating division and antagonism, and provoking bloc confrontations, and that it will truly play a constructive role in bringing an early end to the war and achieving peace," Geng said.

