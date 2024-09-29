China upholds objective, fair stance on Ukraine issue -- Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:58, September 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Celso Amorim, special advisor to the President of Brazil, jointly meet the press after a ministerial meeting of the newly launched "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has consistently upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, persistently advocating for peace talks and standing firmly on the side of peace, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when co-hosting a ministerial meeting of the newly launched "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis.

Noting that the Ukraine crisis has entered its third year, Wang said that the flames of conflict are still spreading, the risk of spillover is increasing, and the developments in the situation are concerning.

Wang emphasized that in the choice between peace and war, the world must resolutely choose peace, adding that the international community should firmly stand on the side of peace, create conditions for peace, and strive to foster hope for peace.

In the choice between reconciliation and hatred, the world must resolutely choose reconciliation, Wang said, adding that in the choice between dialogue and confrontation, the world must resolutely choose dialogue.

Wang expressed the hope that the parties involved would consider resuming peace talks at an appropriate time.

The "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis is not about taking sides in the conflict, promoting bloc confrontation, or replacing existing platforms, Wang said, calling for relying on the United Nations and bringing together more countries from the "Global South" to raise more objective, balanced, and rational voices.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, communicates with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (2nd R) and Celso Amorim (2nd L), special advisor to the President of Brazil, at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 27, 2024. Wang co-hosted a ministerial meeting of the newly launched "Friends of Peace" platform on the Ukraine crisis on Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)