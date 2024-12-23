Chinese UN envoy calls on U.S. to stop stoking confrontation on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese United Nations (UN) envoy on Friday called on the United States to stop its senseless blame game and provoking confrontation on the Ukraine issue.

"The crisis in Ukraine continues to drag on, and the fighting has shown no signs of abatement," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, told the UN Security Council.

Stressing that weapons may help win the war, but cannot bring about lasting peace, he called on the parties to the conflict to start peace talks at an early date, and on the international community to actively create conditions to this end.

Since the conflict started, China has been calling on the parties to realize a ceasefire, start negotiations, and restore peace as soon as possible, Geng said. "Russia, Ukraine, countries of the Global South and many European countries have all welcomed China's role and contribution to the resolution of the Ukraine crisis," he said.

He further said that the United States is the only country that has chosen to turn a blind eye to China's efforts and continued to spread false information.

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis," the ambassador said. "The United States cannot, on the one hand, hope that China will play a greater role in ending the war, while on the other hand, keeps discrediting China's efforts for peace and continues to slander and put pressure on China."

"We hope that the U.S. will stop its senseless blame game and its provocation of antagonism and confrontation," he added.

Geng urged the United States to work with the countries concerned, including China, to build solidarity and consensus, and create conditions and an atmosphere conducive to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

