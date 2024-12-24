China to work with other Global South countries on Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:21, December 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will work with other members of the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis to contribute to realizing peace at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

China, together with Brazil, Algeria, and other members of the Global South, established the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis in September.

The group convened again in New York recently, and representatives of 17 countries from the Global South including China, Brazil, Algeria, South Africa, and Türkiye attended the meeting, Mao said at a daily press conference.

The group evaluated the latest situation and future developments of the Ukraine crisis, expressing concerns about the recent escalation of the conflict. The group reiterated the principles of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting countries' legitimate concerns, and seeking peaceful resolutions for international conflicts, according to Mao.

Mao added that the group called for the de-escalation of the situation, emphasizing the importance of avoiding battlefield expansion and conflict escalation. The group also voiced support for achieving a comprehensive and lasting political solution to the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic means based on the United Nations Charter and international law, and for the constructive role of the Global South countries to this end.

