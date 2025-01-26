Abu Dhabi to boost ties with nation

Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates, is intensifying efforts to bolster its economic and trade relations with China, targeting key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and artificial intelligence to seize emerging opportunities for collaboration with the world's second-largest economy.

Jasem Alawadhi, head of economic strategy oversight at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said that China is already a significant trade partner of Abu Dhabi as well as a key partner in the emirate's economic development strategy.

"We are optimistic about the potential for deepening economic cooperation," Alawadhi said during a recent interview with China Daily.

He emphasized that non-oil diversification, a key pillar of Abu Dhabi's economic growth strategy, aligns well with China's economic drive, particularly in digital technology, energy transition and advanced manufacturing.

In particular, Alawadhi pointed to China's advancements in key fields including AI, digital technology and electric vehicles as sectors where Abu Dhabi sees significant potential for collaboration.

"We recognize that China has leapfrogged many other countries in terms of AI applications in day-to-day products, and that's an area where we can definitely collaborate," he added.

Alawadhi highlighted Abu Dhabi's growing focus on technological innovation, noting the emirate's strategy to invest in AI and digital technology as drivers of future growth.

"We are making bets on digital and technology because we recognize that this will unlock productivity and new growth opportunities going forward," he explained.

Alawadhi's views were shared by Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, chief trade and industry officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, who underscored the importance of China as a critical market for both trade and investment.

"China is one of our major trade partners, and we're actively engaging with Chinese companies to promote business opportunities in Abu Dhabi," Kamali said.

"We are receiving increasing inquiries from Chinese companies, particularly those in AI and advanced technologies. Abu Dhabi offers a hub for Chinese firms to expand into international markets," he said.

The UAE and China have forged a strong bilateral relationship over the past few decades. China has been the UAE's largest trade partner for years, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching some $81 billion in 2023, marking a 4.2 percent increase from the previous year.

As China continues its transformation into a global leader in tech and green industries, Abu Dhabi stands ready to deepen its economic ties with the country, positioning China as a key player in the future global economy.

Kamali emphasized that the Chinese market's ongoing technological advancements — especially in electric vehicles and smart manufacturing — present exciting opportunities for Abu Dhabi's future growth.

"We see the progress China is making, particularly in the area of new energy vehicles, and we look forward to exploring further synergies with Chinese manufacturers," he said.

