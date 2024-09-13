Premier says China to expand trade, cooperation with UAE
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
ABU DHABI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is willing to further expand the scale of bilateral trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), explore cooperation in new energy, electric vehicles, high-end manufacturing, biomedicine, digital economy and other fields, jointly make a forward-looking layout of emerging industries and future industries, and cultivate more new economic growth points.
Li made the remarks when meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Mohamed and said that in recent years, China and the UAE have firmly supported each other politically, and their practical cooperation is at the forefront of China's cooperation with Middle East countries.
Noting that the talks between the two heads of state in May have charted a strategic plan for deepening bilateral relations, Li said China is willing to work with the UAE to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for continuous progress in bilateral relations and cooperation to reap more tangible results.
Li said that China is willing to work with the UAE to enhance communication and give full play to the mechanism of the high-level committee on China-UAE investment and cooperation. He also called on the UAE side to continue to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese companies to invest in the country.
China is ready to continue working with the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to promote the early completion of negotiations on the China-GCC free trade agreement, said the premier.
Mohamed asked Premier Li to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi, saying that this year marks the 40th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, and the all-round friendly relations between the two countries have reached an unprecedented level and become a model for state-to-state relations.
He also expressed his sincere appreciation to President Xi for attaching great importance to the UAE-China relationship and providing strategic guidance for promoting bilateral ties.
The UAE firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to be a reliable cooperative partner of China and a strategic partner in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said Mohamed.
He said the UAE looks forward to closer exchanges at all levels with China, giving full play to the mechanism of the high-level committee on China-UAE investment and cooperation, deepening practical cooperation in economy, trade, investment, energy, health, education, and other fields, and continuously enriching the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The UAE stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China in international and multilateral affairs, and promote world peace, stability and development, he said.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
