Chinese vice premier meets UAE supreme council member

Xinhua) 13:44, September 09, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Ras Al Khaimah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2024. He Lifeng attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in the city of Xiamen on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

