Chinese diplomats hold workshop with UAE students, scholars

Xinhua) 09:06, November 22, 2024

DUBAI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Diplomats from China's Consulate General in Dubai held a workshop on Thursday with dozens of students and scholars from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a keynote address, China's Consul General in Dubai Ou Boqian presented an overview of China's historical trajectory and its achievements over the past 75 years, while highlighted the significance of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, China's peaceful foreign policy, and the friendly exchanges between China and the UAE.

Scholars from both countries shared their perspectives on the dynamics of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE.

Speaking to reporters, Ou described the workshop as part of the celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and UAE. She called on young people from both countries to actively participate in nurturing mutual understanding and advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, while promoting bilateral cooperation.

