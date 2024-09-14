Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after official visit to UAE
(Xinhua) 09:21, September 14, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Friday after wrapping up an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Li was seen off from a UAE airport by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the UAE president's special envoy to China, and Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zhang Yiming.
