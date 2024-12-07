China-UAE economic exchange center opens in Dubai

Xinhua) 10:19, December 07, 2024

Guests attend the inauguration ceremony of the China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center at the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dec. 6, 2024. The inauguration ceremony of the China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center was held on Friday at the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

DUBAI, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Economy and Trade Exchange Center was officially inaugurated on Friday at the China Pavilion in Expo City Dubai, with the witness of over 100 Chinese and UAE dignitaries and guests.

In his opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Zhang Yiming praised the remarkable achievements of China-UAE economic and trade cooperation.

He noted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE. The center's opening serves as the culmination of the anniversary celebrations, providing a platform for deepening bilateral economic ties, injecting fresh vitality into their relationship, and creating new opportunities for shared development.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, emphasized that Expo City Dubai is dedicated to building bridges for international cooperation and hailed the center as a vivid example of Dubai's commitment to diversified development.

Shi Dai, director and president of China Merchants Group Limited, underscored her company's role as an important witness, participant, and beneficiary of China-UAE friendship. She pledged to uphold the principles of openness and innovation, ensuring the efficient operation of the center.

Shi described it as a "window for trade exchange, a bridge for technological cooperation, and a hub for cultural integration," aimed at enhancing global understanding of China, its culture, and its enterprises.

The event also featured an exhibition that highlights the rich history and future potential of cultural exchanges between China and the UAE.

The China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center, upgraded from the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, is operated by Sinotrans, a subsidiary of China Merchants Group Limited.

The center offers a range of services, including operational management, event planning, exhibition design and construction, logistics, and promotional support. It will serve as a key platform for advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two nations in trade, culture, and innovation.

Guests visit a cultural exchange exhibition at the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dec. 6, 2024. The inauguration ceremony of the China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center was held on Friday at the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The inauguration ceremony of the China-UAE Economy and Trade Exchange Center was held on Friday at the China Pavilion of Dubai Expo City. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)