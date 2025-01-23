Home>>
China conveys condolences to victims of Türkiye hotel fire
(Xinhua) 09:24, January 23, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China conveys its sympathies to the victims of a recent hotel fire in Türkiye's Kartalkaya ski resort, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the deadly fire.
"China expresses deep sorrow over the severe fire in northwestern Türkiye's Bolu province, mourns the victims, extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and its sympathy for those who were injured, and wishes those wounded a timely recovery," Mao said.
According to reports, the death toll from the fire has risen to 76.
