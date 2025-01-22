China's non-ferrous metal production maintains steady growth in 2024

Xinhua) 10:11, January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's production of non-ferrous metals maintained steady growth in 2024, an industrial association said Tuesday.

The value-added industrial output of China's non-ferrous metal industry rose by 8.9 percent year on year in 2024, according to data released by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

China's output of 10 kinds of non-ferrous metals was 79.19 million tonnes during the period, up 4.3 percent year on year, the data showed.

The output and investment of major products both increased over the previous year, and the total profit saw significant growth, Chen Xuesen, deputy head of the association told a press conference.

The data also showed that last year's fixed-asset investment in the non-ferrous metal industry grew by 24.7 percent year on year, while the total volume of non-ferrous metal imports and exports went up 11.4 percent to 368.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

Chen said that the association will continue to promote the supply-side reform of various industrial categories of non-ferrous metals and guide enterprises in accelerating transformation and upgrading.

