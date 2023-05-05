China's non-ferrous metal industry reports rapid growth in Q1
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's non-ferrous metal sector logged rapid expansion in production in the first quarter of 2023, industrial data showed on Thursday.
The industrial added value of major enterprises in the sector expanded 5.8 percent year on year in the first quarter, Chen Xuesen, vice chairman of the China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association, told a press conference.
The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals reached 18.26 million tonnes, up 9 percent year on year, according to Chen.
The figure was calculated on the output of the new list of 10 leading non-ferrous metals, including copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, silicon, magnesium, and titanium, Chen added.
Compared with the old version, silicon is included in the new list, while mercury is subtracted from it.
The fixed-asset investment in the industry rose 11.9 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points higher than that for the same period last year, the data showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's non-ferrous metal sector reports stable growth in 2022
- China Minmetals expects to see record-high revenue, profit figures for 2022
- China's non-ferrous metal sector logs output growth in H1
- China upgraded to historic bronze in Tokyo Olympic men's 4x100m relay
- Team China identified as bronze winner of Olympic relay race
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.