China's non-ferrous metal sector logs output growth in H1
(Xinhua) 14:31, August 07, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's non-ferrous metal industry saw steady output expansion in the first half of the year, official data showed.
The output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals reached 32.83 million tonnes in the reporting period, up 1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The 10 leading non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium, and titanium.
In the January-June period, the value-added output of the sector increased 5 percent from a year earlier, showed the data.
