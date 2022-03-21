China upgraded to historic bronze in Tokyo Olympic men's 4x100m relay

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese quartet of Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Tang Xingqiang and Wu Zhiqiang have been recognized as Olympic bronze medalists on the World Athletics official website after member of British relay team Chijindu Ujah was stripped of his Olympic medal for doping.

The Chinese sprinters also simultaneously posted their new status as Olympic bronze medalist on their Weibo media account on Monday.

"Congratulations! You've made history," commented verified Weibo user Tong Xiangyu on this historic podium finish in the Olympic relay event.

"It was a pity that you did not have the chance to share this happiness and glory on the actual podium at that time," said another netizen.

The foursome originally finished fourth in the Olympic race in 37.79 seconds on Aug. 6, 2021 behind Canada when Britain took silver.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced in February that Britain were stripped of its silver medal after Ujah was confirmed to have violated anti-doping regulations.

According to CAS statement, Ujah's sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the prohibited substances enobosarm (ostarine) and S-23, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMS) and his B-sample analysis confirmed the results.

Therefore, his results in both the 100m and 4x100m relay were disqualified. Britain's team silver medal in the relay was also stripped in accordance with the anti-doping rules of the International Olympic Committee.

Canada, who finished third in the race in Tokyo, has been upgraded to a silver medal.

