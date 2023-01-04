China Minmetals expects to see record-high revenue, profit figures for 2022

Xinhua) 09:40, January 04, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China Minmetals Corporation, the country's largest metals and minerals group, expects to see record-high revenue and profit figures for 2022, the company said at its annual work conference.

In 2022, the operating revenues of the mineral giant are expected to rise 9.2 percent year on year to nearly 900 billion yuan (129.5 billion U.S. dollars), and its profits and net profits are expected to respectively increase by 18.4 percent and 28.3 percent from 2021.

The company said it will further improve the competitiveness of its core businesses, including metal mining, and make continued efforts in brand-building, innovation and risk management.

China Minmetals has been working to achieve high-quality development. Over the past decade, its average annual growth in operating revenues, profits and net profits respectively climbed to 10.6 percent, 13.5 percent and 13.8 percent, data shows.

