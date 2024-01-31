China's nonferrous metal output maintains steady growth in 2023

January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's nonferrous metal industry saw a stable performance last year with growing production and fixed-asset investment, said the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association on Tuesday.

Last year, China produced 74.7 million tonnes of 10 common nonferrous metal types, up 7.1 percent from 2022, said the association.

The fixed-asset investment increased by 17.3 percent over 2022, and the growth rate hit a record high in nearly a decade.

The association forecasts that the value-added output of the nonferrous metal industry will grow 5.5 percent or above this year.

