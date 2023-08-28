China's non-ferrous metal sector reports stable growth in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's non-ferrous metal industry logged steady expansion in production in the first seven months of 2023, official data showed.

The industrial added value of the sector rose 5.9 percent year on year during the period, 2.1 percentage points higher than the average level of all industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined output of 10 types of non-ferrous metals reached 42.32 million tonnes, up 7 percent year on year, the data revealed.

Prices of non-ferrous metals were generally down in the period, while ore imports kept growing.

The 10 leading non-ferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

