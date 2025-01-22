First introduced American sci-fi series returns to China via Shanghai's Dragon TV

Xinhua) 09:30, January 22, 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- "Man from Atlantis," China's first introduced American sci-fi series, started its re-run last week on Shanghai's Dragon TV, reigniting nostalgia among China's older generation of sci-fi enthusiasts.

The re-released series features restored, high-definition color visuals and the original English audio and Chinese subtitles. The broadcast of an original English-language series on a Chinese satellite channel is part of Shanghai's efforts to promote its more globally-oriented media reforms.

This 1977 NBC TV series premiered as a dubbed production in China on January 5, 1980, one year after the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations. Despite the low TV penetration rate at that time, the series immediately became a cultural phenomenon in China.

Chinese audiences back then gathered at night at the homes of friends who owned TVs to watch the mysterious adventures of Mike Harris, a creature from the mythical lost civilization of Atlantis, and marine scientist Elizabeth Merrill. Harris's frog-eye sunglasses, bell-bottoms and swimming style were widely imitated, becoming iconic memories for a generation.

A longtime fan of the series remarked on Dragon TV's platform: "My family purchased a TV just to catch this show." Another person, using the handle pning0303, posted that "the last time I watched this TV series was on a 9-inch black-and-white television."

"Mike and Elizabeth are the first two foreign names I ever learned," a Shanghai netizen commented on Chinese social media platform Weibo. When people discuss TV shows that make them feel old on Weibo, this series is frequently mentioned. Following its recent re-release, a veteran sci-fi fan exclaimed that "my younger days are back."

"It was likely the first 'superman' we had ever seen on TV," said Yan Feng, a professor of Chinese literature at the Shanghai-based Fudan University. He recalled being captivated by the "raw, elemental beauty of science fiction" depicted in this series.

"The series influenced the writing styles of Chinese sci-fi authors, and its widespread popularity mirrored China's embrace of openness and scientific progress in the 1980s," said Yan, who was a middle school student when he first watched the show.

Chinese sci-fi writer, Dong Renwei, now in his 80s, reflected on the lasting influence of "Man from Atlantis," noting how it had broadened his imaginative horizons for storytelling by revealing the possibility of human deep-sea habitation.

"The male lead is strikingly handsome with a great physique, green eyes and thick eyebrows. He wears yellow swim trunks and exudes a simple, honest and upright charm," said a young fan using the handle Huhu on social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, after watching the first episode of the re-run series.

"The drama offered a glimpse into another world, revealing the depths of the ocean, the vastness of the universe, and the possibilities of the future," said Han Song, another Chinese sci-fi writer. "It showcased humanity's adventurous spirit, the courage to explore the unknown, and the power of dreams."

GLOBALLY-ORIENTED AIMS

Dragon TV views the re-airing of this show as part of its initiative to broaden the global perspectives of Chinese audiences and enhance international cooperation in the cultural and audiovisual fields.

"This is more than just nostalgia or a tribute to a sci-fi classic," a senior staff member with Dragon TV told Xinhua. "It's part of Shanghai's media reforms which can help promote Chinese people's understanding of diverse cultures -- reflecting the country's commitment to greater openness."

"Through these shows, Chinese audiences have gained a deeper understanding of the United States, its people, their thoughts and culture, thus fostering a greater interest in engaging with them," said sci-fi author Han.

Before the return of this series, Dragon TV also aired "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," which delves into the story of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise during the 1980s.

This round of Dragon TV's reform efforts also includes the broadcast of a 15-minute English-language news program called "ShanghaiEye," which will feature on the satellite channel every weekday, starting from January.

The return of "Man from Atlantis" marks the start of the broadcast of more international films and TV shows on the channel, especially sci-fi content, in a bid to enrich cross-cultural exchanges, according to Dragon TV.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)