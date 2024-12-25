Chinese sci-fi movies debut at Brunei Film Blitz

Xinhua) 10:29, December 25, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo (5th L) attends Chinese film screening section at the Brunei Film Blitz in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Dec. 24, 2024. (Chinese Embassy in Brunei/Handout via Xinhua)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese science fiction blockbusters "The Wandering Earth" and "The Wandering Earth II" made their debuts at the Brunei Film Blitz in the sultanate on Tuesday.

The Chinese film screening section at the Brunei Film Blitz, organized by the Chinese embassy, brought the two movies to Brunei, receiving significant attention and positive reviews from local audiences.

In the opening remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Xiao Jianguo noted that the films highlight the extraordinary responsibilities of ordinary people during crucial moments, reflecting the essence of Chinese culture, which is characterized by boundless love and mutual support.

The films vividly interpret the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Audiences will gain insights into Chinese culture, society, and technology development through the films and feel the glamor of Chinese movies, said the ambassador.

The two films, adapted from the novel of the same name by Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin, tell the story of humanity's response to the crisis of the rapidly aging sun that is about to engulf Earth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)