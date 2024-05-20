China's first original sci-fi internet movie completed

Xinhua) 10:25, May 20, 2024

CHENGDU, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The shooting of Red Earth, China's first original science fiction internet movie, has been completed, according to the 15th Chinese Nebula Awards being held in southwest China's Chengdu.

The movie is adapted from the work by Xiao Xinghan, a writer from Chongqing municipality. The narrative portrays a post-nuclear war world where humanity has resettled underground, engaged in battles against genetically mutated biological species, and ultimately succeeded in saving and reviving human civilization.

Xiao said the movie focuses on the influence of cutting-edge technologies on the future society. By employing artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies for filming, the movie effectively conveys a strong sense of science and technology.

"Films such as The Wandering Earth and Three-Body Problem have had a promising start, and audiences eagerly anticipate more sci-fi films and TV shows," said Lin Ran, chief producer of the movie.

