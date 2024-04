We Are China

China Science Fiction Convention 2024 kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:21, April 28, 2024

A boy plays a VR game at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The CSFC 2024 kicked off Saturday at the Shougang Park in Beijing, with opening ceremony, forums, industry promotional events and film screenings scheduled. A science fiction carnival is also held during this year's convention.

A boy assembles a robot at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Children play a VR game at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A boy plays a car racing game at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors play with VR devices to experience landing on the moon at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors take a simulated rover at a science fiction carnival alongside the China Science Fiction Convention (CSFC) 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

