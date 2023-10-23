Chinese sci-fi writer Hai Ya wins Hugo Award for Best Novelette

Xinhua) 13:16, October 23, 2023

Chinese author Hai Ya (C) is awarded the Best Novelette award for "The Space-Time Painter" at the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

CHENGDU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The winners of the 2023 Hugo Awards, the world's top prizes for science fiction literature, were announced on Saturday night, with Chinese author Hai Ya taking home the Best Novelette award for "The Space-Time Painter."

T. Kingfisher, from the United States, won the Best Novel award for "Nettle & Bone."

Samantha Mills won Best Short Story for "Rabbit Test," while Seanan McGuire was named the Best Novella winner for "Where the Drowned Girls Go."

U.S. writer Travis Baldree won the Astounding Award for Best New Writer, while Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor won the Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book for her work "Akata Woman."

The results were announced at a formal ceremony at the 81st World Science Fiction Convention currently underway in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Hugo Awards, first presented in 1953 and presented annually since 1955, are science fiction's most prestigious awards. The Hugo Awards are voted on by members of the World Science Fiction Convention, which is also responsible for administering them.

The World Science Fiction Convention has taken place annually since 1939 (except during WWII from 1942 to 1945). It is the first time the world's largest and longest-running sci-fi gathering has come to China.

Chinese author Hai Ya (L) speaks after winning the Best Novelette award for "The Space-Time Painter" at the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

T. Kingfisher from the United States is awarded the Best Novel award for "Nettle & Bone" at the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Seanan McGuire is awarded the Best Novella winner for "Where the Drowned Girls Go" at the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Chinese author Hai Ya speaks during an interview after winning the Best Novelette award for "The Space-Time Painter" at the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Youyi)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a trophy for the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Actors perform during the award ceremony for the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2023 shows the award ceremony for the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2023 shows the award ceremony for the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2023 shows the award ceremony for the 2023 Hugo Awards during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)