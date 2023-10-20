We Are China

81st World Science Fiction Convention kicks off in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 09:55, October 20, 2023

Artists perform during the opening ceremony for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Chengdu will be the first city on the Chinese mainland to host Worldcon, the annual convention of the World Science Fiction Society and one of the world's largest sci-fi events.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Renowned Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin attend the opening ceremony for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Ben Yalow, co-chair of the 81st World Science Fiction Convention delivers a speech during the opening ceremony in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

The opening ceremony for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention is held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

