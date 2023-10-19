We Are China

Sci-fi bus unveiled for 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention

Ecns.cn) 09:56, October 19, 2023

A sci-fi themed bus runs on a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The bus is designed to create a strong charm of science fiction during the convention.

An interior view of a science fiction themed bus in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

A sci-fi themed bus runs on a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)

