Sci-fi bus unveiled for 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention
A sci-fi themed bus runs on a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The bus is designed to create a strong charm of science fiction during the convention.
An interior view of a science fiction themed bus in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 18, 2023. (Photo provided to China News Service)
