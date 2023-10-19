Sci-fi fans from around the world gather at Chengdu WorldCon

CHENGDU, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) opened on Wednesday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Chengdu is the second city in Asia and the first in China to host the convention, which is one of the most anticipated, longest-running and largest sci-fi events in the world.

Themed "Meet the Future," Chengdu WorldCon will highlight the symbiotic relationship between science fiction and the city, presenting over 200 activities, panels and salons, the Hugo Awards, and themed exhibitions occupying an area of 5,000 square meters.

Famous sci-fi writers from around the world, including Hugo Award winners Liu Cixin and Robert J. Sawyer, are attending the five-day event, sharing their knowledge of new technology and their visions of a new world.

Chengdu has made great efforts in recent years to develop its sci-fi culture industry and establish itself as China's science fiction base. It was selected to host the 2023 WorldCon in December 2021.

