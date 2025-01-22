Chinese FM calls on China and Bangladesh to successfully host Year of People-to-People Exchanges

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on China and Bangladesh to consolidate traditional cooperation, expand emerging fields, successfully hold the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and Year of People-to-People Exchanges to push forward bilateral ties.

Wang made the remarks during a talk with Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh on Tuesday in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh and the Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said there are new opportunities in the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue the traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to advance the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said Wang.

China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and national dignity, and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, respects the choice of the Bangladeshi people, and stands ready to continue to provide assistance for Bangladesh's economic and social development, said Wang.

China is further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which will generate more opportunities for the rest of the world, especially its neighbors, Wang said, adding that the two sides should coordinate the promotion of major landmark projects and "small but beautiful" livelihood projects.

As developing countries, China and Bangladesh share broad common interests and need to strengthen solidarity and coordination in international and regional affairs and work for a more just and equitable global governance system, Wang added.

Friendly relations with China are a cross-party consensus of Bangladesh, which has been supported by successive governments and all people, said Touhid.

Bangladesh is committed to deepening cooperation with China in such fields as politics, economy and trade, infrastructure, medical care, water conservancy and human resources development, as well as strengthening people-to-people and governance exchanges, Touhid said, adding that Bangladesh looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China and pushing bilateral relations to a new level.

Touhid said that Bangladesh firmly upholds the one-China principle, adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, and resolutely defends the authority and effectiveness of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Bangladesh attaches great importance to the three global initiatives and is willing to support each other on international occasions, strengthen coordination in regional affairs, be partners in promoting connectivity and regional economic integration, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, Touhid added.

Also on Tuesday, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with Touhid in Beijing.

