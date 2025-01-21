Shenyang attracts numerous tourists with ice and snow tourism resources

Xinhua) 14:37, January 21, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows the firework show at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, poses for a photo outside an ice maze at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2025. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, visits a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2025. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows an ice maze at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)