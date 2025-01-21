Shenyang attracts numerous tourists with ice and snow tourism resources
This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows the firework show at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, poses for a photo outside an ice maze at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2025. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, visits a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2025. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows an ice maze at a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of a creative agriculture industrial park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Shenyang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.