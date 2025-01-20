In pics: hot spring resort in Shenyang, NE China
Visitors pose for photos with flowers encased in an ice wall at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
A visitor walks through an ice chamber at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in hot spring pools surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Visitors enjoy themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Visitors enjoy a hot bath in a giant iron pot at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Photos
Related Stories
- New air route links northeast China's Shenyang with Dubai
- NE China's Shenyang to host conference to attract talents
- Promotion event in Munich boosts China-Germany cooperation
- 12th China Acrobatic Exhibition to open in Shenyang
- Shenyang provides solid foundation for development of low-altitude economy
- Snow scenery in Shenyang, NE China
- NE China ice and snow proving a magnet for travelers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.