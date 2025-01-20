We Are China

In pics: hot spring resort in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 09:18, January 20, 2025

Visitors pose for photos with flowers encased in an ice wall at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A visitor walks through an ice chamber at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in hot spring pools surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Visitors enjoy themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying themselves in a hot spring pool surrounded by ice and snow at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Visitors enjoy a hot bath in a giant iron pot at a hot spring resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

