China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 14:26, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.35 billion kilowatts at the end of December last year, up 14.6 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Tuesday.

Major power companies invested about 1.17 trillion yuan (162.99 billion U.S. dollars) in power supply projects, an increase of 12.1 percent year on year. Investment in power grid projects rose by 15.3 percent, reaching 608.3 billion yuan.

In 2024, China's solar power generation capacity surged 45.2 percent to about 890 million kilowatts, while wind power generation capacity rose 18 percent to about 520 million kilowatts.

Significant progress has been made in China's energy transition. According to a document released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the administration earlier this month, the country has vowed to improve the regulation capacity of its power system from 2025 to 2027.

China aims to support the reasonable consumption and utilization of more than 200 million kilowatts of newly added renewable energy annually over three years to ensure that the utilization rate of renewable energy nationwide reaches at least 90 percent, according to the document.

