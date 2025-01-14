China's key power transmission project delivers 300 bln kWh of electricity

Xinhua) 09:42, January 14, 2025

HEFEI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Zhundong-Wannan +-1100 kV ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project has delivered a total of 300 billion kWh of electricity since its inauguration in 2019, according to the State Grid Anhui Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The project is one of the key initiatives for transmitting electricity from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to other parts of the country.

Starting in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang and ending in Xuancheng City of Anhui, it features the highest voltage level, largest transmission capacity, and longest transmission distance in the world.

The amount of electricity it has delivered is sufficient to meet the annual household energy needs of 133 million families, equivalent to saving 90 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 255 million tonnes in eastern China.

Since its operation, the project has steadily increased the transmission of renewable energy to eastern China, ranking first among UHVDC projects nationwide in outbound electricity for four consecutive years.

