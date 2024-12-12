Transmission line completed allowing the transfer of clean hydropower to C China's Hubei
During the morning of Dec. 5 in Banqiao township, Enshi city, central China's Hubei Province, the last section of the overhead line for the E2 bid section of the ±800 kV UHVDC Transmission Line Project from upper reaches of the Jinsha River to Hubei, constructed by the State Grid Hubei Power Supply Company, was successfully completed, achieving full-line connectivity.
This bid section has a total line length of 66.69 kilometers with 166 new transmission towers being built. Impressively, the route is located across an area with varying terrain and elevation, with the highest altitude along the route reaching 2,000 meters. The State Grid Hubei Power Supply Company innovatively used mountain track vehicles to increase transport efficiency while minimizing damage to vegetation. The company also introduced centralized control hydraulic capstans technology for the first time to reduce safety risks.
Upon completion of the project, the line will be able to transmit clean hydropower from the upper reaches of the Jinsha River in Sichuan and Xizang to the Central China load center, delivering approximately 40 billion kWh of clean energy annually. This will significantly increase the proportion of green electricity in Hubei's power grid, meeting the rapidly growing electricity demand driven by the socio-economic development of Hubei Province.
